A trending video shared on Instagram has shown several Nigerians praying at an ATM stand in the country

The bank customers teamed up at the ATM stand to say their morning prayers and sing praises to God

Social media users have reacted differently to the video as many condemned their actions while others supported

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of Nigerians holding a morning devotion session at an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) stand.

In the video, the customers were spotted in their numbers singing praises to God at the top of their voices.

Morning devotion at ATM stand Photo Credit: @dailytimesNigeria

Source: Instagram

Despite the state of Nigeria currently with the naira scarcity, they still expressed their gratitude to God with the gospel song, 'We are grateful Lord'.

However, the video has sparked controversy online as some people pledged their support for the prayers, while others condemned the video.

Social media reactions

@judepakison said:

"Why we are grateful of all songs? Why not holy ghost send down fire or something like that."

@kkbgreat reacted:

"Them for sing God scatter all our problems."

Blossomfabricsby.queen reacted:

"Na these same people go still vote for ekwensu leaders after all these suffering."

Igbokweci said:

"If you like don't vote LP #obidatti023, Una Next 21 days fasting go be Inside Dustbin. Nonesense."

Endsarsnownow_ said:

"When school are on strike non of you came out to do all this, Mumu people."

Arinzep217 noted:

"Still greatful to God,l still believe that Nigerian will be great again."

Tahah112 remarked:

"Illiteracy is a disease."

Idriss_zedreez added:

"Government will deal with Nigerians and Nigerians will turn it into a comedy show. And u still expect same government to take u serious."

Watch the video below:

Aba residents turn bank to fast food spot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that with the prolonged cash crunch and scarcity of new notes across various states in Nigeria, citizens have devised several means to survive the ordeal. While some chose to protest, like in Oyo state, residents in Aba, Abia state turned a commercial bank into a restaurant.

At the bank, residents were seen to have arrived in the area with the camping gas, pots and other cooking utensils. However, the video seen by Legit.ng did not show the moment the residents, who might have waited hours in the bank to get cash, cooked their food - noodles. Instead, the video review showed that about four men were eating from the pot from which the noodles were prepared.

The young men took turns eating the food, and many other residents in the queue by the Automated Teller Machines in the bank watched in awe. A voice speaking in the background of the video said that residents had been camped within the bank premises for hours with the hope of getting some cash.

Source: Legit.ng