An elderly Nigerian man got so upset after visiting a bank to withdraw money from his account

In a trending video, he saw the queue at the bank hustling to collect cash for themselves and he got so heartbroken

Social media users have reacted massively to the clip with many sharing their experiences at the bank

A video making the rounds online captures an older Nigerian man venting his anger at a bank.

The sad man lamented over his inability to withdraw cash from his account, despite spending a long time at the place.

He lamented that his wives and children are hungry at home, and threatened to take the bank to court for their actions.

In his words:

"We are not beggars. We come for the money we put here. So the next thing is to court so they will compel them to give us our money. We are hungry at home. We cannot eat at home. Our children are hungry. Our wives are hungry.

"I've travelled around Europe and I've never been to a place like this in the world. They don't even care about us. I think we should go to court. I cannot eat. I cannot do anything. They locked the door against me. Nobody can even explain to me what's going on."

Social media reactions

@architect_remi said:

"This man will still go ahead and vote APC."

@riskayaholaniyi stated:

"In the process of those in power trying to prove rubbish with change of naira, they are inflicting pains on citizens on top their own money. It is well."

@crownprincess_sweetie reacted:

"Don't encourage Youths to protest, please, enough of killing. No parents when their children to die."

@muqtarolamilekan said:

"The elderly one's put the current government in power and they're about to put another disaster.... Reaping what you sow is never a bad thing."

@popsi_alade_ added:

"Please all the youth should just calm down and vote oooo we no go die young."

@moanewsblog asked:

"Why, Nigerian government? This is unfair!"

Man dies after spending long time in queue at bank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man has reportedly lost his life in an unnamed bank after spending hours in a long queue trying to get his Automatic Teller Machine card. The CBN had on Monday, January 20, 2023, instructed that banks should stop payment of new naira notes over-the-counter while encouraging bank customers to use electronic means for transactions.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the yet-to-identified man on Thursday, 2nd February visited his bank branch at Agbor, Delta State to get his ATM but met a very long queue. He stood for hours, like every other customer, waiting to be attended to by the bank's representative.

After complaining of pain he slumped and died. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in Delta state, DSP Bright Edafe, said the deceased came to the bank to collect his ATM card. He noted that the deceased was at the bank to collect his Automated Teller Machine card before the unfortunate incident.

Source: Legit.ng