A Nigerian lady has posted a video of a beach resort that has accommodation in form of huts that costs N25k

Funny reactions trailed the video after people saw that the rooms are built with thatched roofs and wooden floor

In the video which was posted on TikTok, the lady said to stay in the hotel for 12 hours costs as much as N25k

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A TikTok video has shown a beach resort that has thatched hurts that cost as much as N25k every 12 hours.

People started reacting to the video in funny ways after seeing what the thatched huts look like on the inside.

The thatched huts cost N25k every 12 hours. Photo credit: TikTok/@theupperdimpledgirl.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @theupperdimpledgirl, it was seen that apart from thatched roofs, the huts also have wooden floors.

Thatched huts that cost N25k every 12 hours go viral

To access the huts, a lodger would have to climb up using a wooden staircase that leads directly into the rooms.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A peep inside one of the huts shows that there is no mattress, but a mattress is dropped on the wooden floor after customers take a hut. She explained that the room is set up properly when people book.

Other facilities seen in one of the interesting huts include electricity, a toilet, and a bathroom.

Funny reactions have trailed the video. Some people are saying the resort feels like a village.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Positivity100 said:

"25k to feel like a villager? No thanks."

@Julls interiors said:

"25k to go back to my throwback. Nawa ooo."

@meshack olorunosebi asked:

"No DStv no AC no fan. Pay 25k to turn myself to a herder abi?"

@Bambam asked:

"25k for mosquitoes to bite me?"

@Oladejo Mariam said:

"Something that's supposed to be like 5k. See toilet."

@Stella.F.maris said:

"They should at least do a little touch and make it feel like you are in a safe space and not a dungeon."

@Whiterose commented:

"The toilet fear me."

@Helen said:

"For 25k no, for 15k manageable cause snake fit enter bite me. Na risk I de risk my life so."

Lady builds new house for her parents

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who lives abroad built a house for her parents.

According to her, she decided to gift her parents the house as a reward for their sacrifices.

Her mother and father were left in shock when they were led into the beautiful compound.

Source: Legit.ng