A Nigerian lady who attended a wedding in a period of CBN cash crunch decided to dance with her bank account number

In a video trending on Instagram, the lady wrote her bank account number on paper and danced with it

Those who did not come with cash to spray at the wedding were therefore expected to transfer the money to her

An Instagram video has shown a Nigerian lady dancing with a bank account number written on paper.

The lady dressed in a well-tailored pink gown and people almost mistook her for the bride.

The lady invited those who do not have cash to make a transfers. Photo credit: Instagram/@pricelesshairs .

Obviously, people who do not have cash to spray at the wedding due to scarcity were expected to make transfers.

The moment a lady danced at wedding holding account number

In the video, the lady had a wide rectangular paper on her hand while she danced alone. She held it as if she was holding a fancy hand fan.

On a closer look, however, it could be seen that what she was displaying was a bank account number.

Clearly, she wanted people to see it and make transfers if they did not come to the wedding with cash.

This is coming as Nigerians are finding it hard to access cash for daily needs due to CBN cashless policy. The video was first posted by @pricelesshairs and it was later reposed by @mufasatundeednut.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@og.tega asked:

"You still carry Zenith with your chest? You never see something."

@ewatomisin199 asked:

"What's the latest about the old naira note?"

@eveglamshairs said:

"The only transfer working now is the transfer of aggression oo."

@coker_slake commented:

"I'm sorry for arriving late. I went to help CBN to mix today's paint."

@official_queenbenita said:

"Zenith bank? Seriously? Seems she doesn’t want to receive alerts."

@zinny_cleo said:

"The concept is nice but na the bank spoil am."

@lasgidimouthpiece said:

"At least nobody go thief money in the name of “I was helping you."

Source: Legit.ng