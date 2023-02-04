After saving up money, a Nigerian female lawyer set up her own law firm in Lagos and announced the feat on the net

The married woman with kids said she decided to set up her own law firm because she wanted something that will be on her terms and schedule

Despite not having it all figured out, the lawyer is aiming for the best and sees herself going far in the immigration service

In a bid to get something doing that will make her a present mum and also a good wife, a Nigerian immigration lawyer identified as Uthman Hauwa Ibraheem has established her law firm in Lagos.

The excited lady shared pictures of her humble office on Twitter as she hoped for the best in her endeavour.

Hauwa is an immigration lawyer. Photo Credit: @Hauwauthman

Source: Twitter

To achieve her aim, she got a place close to her home. Hauwa gave her office location as Abule-Egba, Lagos, which is on the mainland.

Hauwa used her savings in setting up her new office

In an interview with Legit.ng, the graduate of Ahamdu Bello University said that she was previously working at a law firm at Eubena Amedu &Co, VGC Lekki-Ekpe Express Way but relocated to the mainland after she got married.

According to her commuting to and fro Lagos was strenuous. Hauwa saved up money and got a shop which she converted into an office.

"So I decided to save up money and I looked for a place very close to my home, where I can quickly go in the morning and come back early enough to make dinner without going through so much stress.

The place I got was a shop but I converted it to an office with adequate adjustment. There's still more work to be done, but at least I did something to the place and start somewhere anyhow."

She said she spent about N300k on renting and renovating the office.

Why Hauwa started small

When asked why she started small, Hauwa explained that people usually have humble beginnings.

She believes it is just the starting point for her as she set her sights on going far in the immigration service. In her words:

"I started small because I know there are humble beginnings and I know with grit, determination and God, I will go far in this Immigration Service."

The major reason why Hauwa started an immigration law firm

Hauwa also shared with Legit.ng while she decided to specialise in immigration services. She said:

"The major reason I started Immigration Service -Based law firm is because law practice is rigorous, especially for a woman. Litigation is a very stressful aspect of law practice. A woman that is married and has children will not find it easy practicing law, going to court before 8am and leaving later in the day and a whole lot of other issues associated with that.

"I figured out a way I could practice law by focusing on an aspect of law practice that doesn't require much court presence. So I choose Immigration law. I don't really need to go to court premises unless I need a document that can only be obtained in court."

Services Hauwa's law firm renders

When asked about the services her firm renders, she responded:

"I help people to search and apply for school, secure admissions, apply for study permits and study visas. I help process permanent residency to Canada from Nigeria USA UK or from any African country."

Continuing, she said:

"I take other legal briefs too, and I am open to companies looking to process documents for their expatriate employees and employers. Including organizations looking to book travel visas and many other services they may require about immigration."

