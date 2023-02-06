The current situation in Nigeria seems to be finally getting to popular celebrities and Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh expressed her frustration

Tonto Dikeh, who is also a politician, shared her struggle while trying to gain access to her bank app to make a payment

According to the mother of one, the situation has exposed her to a whole new level of emotional instability

As Nigerians continue to struggle amid the current situation in the country, popular actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has revealed what she went through as she tried to gain access to her bank app.

In a post via her Instagram page, Tonto expressed her dissatisfaction with the state of the country after she was unable to pay for her electricity unit when it finished.

Tonto revealed she does not own an ATM card and had attempted to make a transaction for over 6 hours, adding that the situation had exposed her to emotional instability.

In her words:

“For the past 2 days I have been unable to open my bank app, only this evening my light unit decided to finish. I have tried opening this app for almost 6 hours and finally believe I will be sleeping in the dark today.

"I can’t buy unit, I can’t buy diesel. I absolutely can’t even get a hotel I don’t use or own an ATM… I’m on a whole new level of emotional instability. Am I alone? I’m so frustrated."

Tonto Dikeh appreciates people who came to her rescue after she expressed her frustration

"God bless you all. I’m literally in tears… For those of you who asked if I have no friends to help out.."

