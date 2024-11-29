A Nigerian man has written an open letter to his parents months after relocating to Canada in search of greener pastures

In his post, he gave gratitude to his parents for their sacrifices and prayed that they enjoy the fruits of their labour

The young man also expressed his undying love for his siblings and promised to make everyone proud

A Nigerian expatriate who relocated to Canada six months ago has penned an emotional tribute to his parents in Nigeria.

The young man, who had moved abroad in search of better opportunities, took to social media to express his deepest gratitude to his parents for their unwavering support and sacrifices.

Man appreciates parents 6 months after relocation

In an open letter, @buga_nurse poured out his heart to his parents, acknowledging the significant role they played in shaping his life and enabling him to pursue his dreams.

He attributed his success to their tireless efforts and selfless sacrifices, which had ultimately paved the way for his journey to Canada.

The emotional post was accompanied by a video montage of the young man's tearful goodbye with his family, as well as his journey to Canada.

In his words:

"It's been 6 months since I left my family and everything I ever knew and moved to a country far away alone. Here is an open letter to my parents, my backbone.

"My Pa T and Ma T, I don’t talk about your sacrifices much, but results show it! I wouldn’t be here today if not for you both. Thank you for all your sacrifices, thank you for giving your all to make my dreams come true.

"May you live long to eat the fruits of your labour. May you not be found wanting when it’s time to enjoy your hard work, Amen. I love you both so much and I miss you guys. And to my siblings; Victor, THANK YOU, Victoria and Vincent, Love you all so much. I will always make y’all proud."

Reactions as man shows gratitude to parents

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Dabby Kings asked:

"After your biometric enrollment, how many days did it took embassy to give U visa?"

@General said:

"Omoh, this always go me emotional, to us all who do not have sponsor, may God come through for us in Jesus name."

@Balo stated:

"Till now I still can’t look at the picture I took with my parents cus there eyes were very red. I cried as if they beat me. If I check the picture again I will cry but alhamdulillah 4 where I’m today."

@James Collins said:

"I pray my elder brother succeed in Canada so he can come and surprise my late mom on her grave. I know she will be happy. Even if we can't see the smile on her face."

@Adeola said:

"I pray make I no cry reach Canada like this if I dey go next month, me that have Neva leave my family except for nysc camp."

@edith.3388 said:

"God I connect myself to this testimony before the end of this year I also want to testify to your goodness."

@user6104225670029lolade said:

"I remember,d day my son was go too. God will guide u guys in Jesus name."

@Don James added:

"I didn’t expect my dad to cry like a bby at the airport(Mum midnight before )when me leaving to. Parents are the most precious Gold to look after, success is ours IJN."

@Abiose Alli said:

"I was close to tears. You will come back to meet them in one peace, it is well, it is definitely be well."

