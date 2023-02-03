A touching video showing the state of a man who was once considered rich has melted hearts on social media

The man who is believed to be mentally challenged was seen dancing in the market to no audible music

It is reported that the man helped people when the going was good but today no one came to his aid

A man who was once rich has been spotted roaming the market in a mentally challenged state.

A netizen shared the sad video on TikTok as he gave an insight into how the fellow lived his life when the going was good.

He was reportedly kind to people. Photo Credit: TikTok/@saka_hero

According to the TikToker, the unidentified man was nice and helped people with his resources, but today, no one came to his aid.

"This man was a very rich man and he helped a lot of people but see what happened to him today, hmmm no one knows tomorrow," he wrote.

In the clip, the mad man is seen showcasing dance moves in the market while rocking casual wear.

Social media reactions

RICH AUNTY said:

"Someone did this."

Nana Yaw said:

"May be he is just happy... Rich ppl acts funny sometimes."

user3711119968182 said:

"U know Africa we have very bad people l think someone do something bad to him u know people never joke with people they are not easy."

jesuslove said:

"Well you should imagine where he got his wealth from..satan never gives without after endind you in public disgrace."

Sterphie said:

"Has he been sent to a psychiatric hospital? he is mentally challenged and needs help, not all you see is spiritual."

Cindy for real said:

"Hmm my uncle is going through same situation I cry anytime he is acting this way."

FGambrah said:

"Our sources of richness in Ghana is questionable. Always God has helped the person to be rich . Ghanaian way of richness is a question mark."

