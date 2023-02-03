A Nigerian man who said he was paid N5,000 in N2 coins denomination by his bank has made a video about it

The man spread the coins on the floor as he voiced out his frustration on how to go about spending the same

Another video he posted on his TikTok showed that he was not the only one who got the coins at the bank

A young Nigerian man with the handle @_nahzikid_ has shared a video of the N2 coins he claimed his bank paid him.

Frustrated about the situation, the man packed some of the coins in his house as he wondered how he was going to spend them.

Nigerians believe the economy would change if coins are introduced. Photo source: TikTok/@_nahzikid

Source: UGC

In the video, he asked another person to pack bring more of the coins and poured them on the floor. Responding to people who said he was lying, the young man made another video to show he was not the only one who got the coins.

A separate clip on his paid showed the moment he tried using the coins to get something and a trader rejected them.

Even though coins were not in circulation for a long time, information on the Central Bank of Nigerian (CBN)'s website says they are still the country's legal tender. In November 2022, lawmakers implored the apex bank to make coins popular again.

Watch the man's video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

chinonso said:

"Na to withdraw 10k for coins and attend my ex wedding."

TFM said:

"Watch as we go spray those coins na to wear helmets."

caesarwaobikeze said:

"Best move, cancel 500 and 1000 naira notes totally. Let our highest denomination be 200naira."

Onome_supreme said:

"Coins is the best my brother it will bring in more value please you all should encourage it pls."

Babade Oluwasekemi Precious said:

"This will really help us I think cos things will come down by price."

Fitkid Annangboy Sin said:

"If there is still coins in this country thing's will be cheaper."

Source: Legit.ng