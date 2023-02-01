A woman has sought help from netizens over what she caught her 6-month-old baby doing at night

She recorded the unsuspecting innocent kid thrusting on the bed and noted that it is something the child does at certain parts of the night

Her clip went viral on social media as people tried to explain the kid's action, while many found it hilarious

A mum has taken to social media to lament after catching her kid thrusting in quick succession at night.

Sharing a video of one of such moments on TikTok, she cried out for help, saying she thinks her kid is broken.

She added that her child does that at certain parts of the night. In the clip she shared, the kid is seen thrusting repeatedly with a marvelling speed while on his bed.

The video has gone viral on TikTok and amassed 10 million views. Many people thought the child was only acting out what he had watched his parents do, just as others thought it is a normal thing for a kid learning to crawl.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

cyckicks said:

"Getting ready for somebody daughter."

Andrew Salay said:

"It’s how he died from his past life."

NIKKI said:

"I'm dead."

Julie Persaud said:

"Yall mind is evil the child,just doing that because he likes the rocking and the sound."

Stormx1989 said:

''My son did the same thing, asked the doctor cuz his thingy was also getting hard , like da*mn bro relax u just came out dr said its normal."

user9335346996569 said:

"His practicing to crawl! This is what they do before any new phase, practice !"

Anthony Baron said:

"Hes been watching y’all in the middle of the night."

Mum catches her toddler who can't walk secretly standing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had caught her baby who can't walk standing secretly.

In a TikTok video, the mother secretly filmed the baby standing as he mixed his food. Immediately the kid saw her, he went on his knees.

She said there is no way she would not believe that he has been faking it all the while. Many people said that their kids once did the same thing. There were some parents who narrated how their kids always walked at daycare but crawled at home.

