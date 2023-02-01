A Nigerian man has posted photos to show the progress she is making in his business despite starting small

The man named Babatunde Felix posted two photos to show how he started small and now owns a big store

The photos have inspired many positive reactions from Nigerians on Twitter who congratulating him

A Nigerian man has posted the progress he is making in his business even though he started small.

The man named Babatunde Felix started his business with a little showcase glass placed outside. Now he has opened a big store and he is known for providing fashion goods.

Babatunde started his buinses small but has grown. Photo credit: Babatunde Felix.

Source: UGC

Legit.ng reached out to Babatunde and he said he started his business in 2015 after taking part in the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, SAED.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said he started with wig-making before expanding into shoes and clothes.

He told Legit.ng:

"During SAED, I learnt how to make shoes and wig. After NYSC, I started with wigs but after my first set of clients, I knew I can’t continue with just female crafts. The pressure was much. So I made my first shoe, the client loved it and I knew this was it. And I started making more shoes and slippers. I employed more staff because we were having many orders. Then we started making clothes also."

When he was asked what challenges he has faced in growing his business, Babatunde said lack of electricity and drope in sales are the major issues. He said:

"Growing the business has not been easy but thank God we’re here. Major challenge is staffing. But currently the major challenge we are facing is light, because of the current situation of the country. Also all our major clients are relocating, so sales as dropped."

Successful lady builds house for her parents

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is a nurse built a big house for her parents.

Her mother and father were surprised when they were led into the building.

It was a huge surprise for them. Photos showed how they knelt down an and praised God in joy.

Source: Legit.ng