A computer science graduate fresh out of Rivers State University has taken to social media to show off his new apartment

The young man identified as David revealed to Legit.ng that he was working while also schooling

After a year in tech, the frontend software developer and technical writer looks back on his achievement so far with pride

A young Nigerian graduate has stunned netizens with eye-catching pictures of his new crib which will serve as an apartment and workstation.

David Herbert, who recently finished from Rivers State University with a degree in computer science shared the pictures on Twitter as he celebrated finally getting a sofa after two months.

He was working and schooling at the same time. Photo Credit: @DaveyHert

While noting that the apartment still lacked some things, he expressed joy that the place is finally turning into his dream home and workspace. His viral tweet reads:

"After 2 months of waiting, I finally got a Sofa.

"I know I still need art works, plants, shelf, mirror… but still, this space is finally turning to my dream apartment + workspace."

David was working and schooling at the same time

When contacted, David, an indigene of Rivers state told Legit.ng that the apartment is a result of one year of working in tech.

The 25-year-old and second to the last child in a family of 11 said he works as a frontend software developer and technical writer.

"Been working in tech for a year so I got all of the stuff you see in the picture I posted in a year while schooling and working."

Social media reactions

@kelvinmurimi93 said:

"The pendant above the TV, put on a warm white,3Watt bulb and if possible make it dimmable, use a sonoff driver."

@feyisola_ibile said:

"This is simple and beautiful....... especially the center table and tv console. I'm definitely doing same.

"I just don't know when."

@nnamdiuduma said:

"Your space looks sooo lovely broo please where did you get the extendable TV hanger from? Been looking for it for agessss."

@CSLeadSC said:

"A sofa . You've gone ahead of me . Kudos bro. I'ma use January to get plants and my studio monitor."

@BJofOntario said:

"If this was mine, one large artwork is all I would need to avoid too much noises."

Source: Legit.ng