While interviewing candidates for a post at her employer, a human resource manager discovers she has been sacked

Ryan, a Google employee, stated that he lost connectivity during an online interview with one of the candidates

He also stated that he lost access to his personal login on the corporate website and that his email was blocked

Dan Lanigan-Ryan, a human resources manager at Google, discovered that he has been sacked when interviewing new candidates for a potential job.

He explained that his call was disconnected and his email blocked as Google laid off 12,000 employees across departments in one swift move.

The Times reports that Lanigan-Ryan during the interview tried to log in to the internal company website but failed to do so.

Google sack workers over 12,000 workers Photo credit: @google

Source: Getty Images

He wasn’t the only one on his team to face such issues. Other members of his team also complained about getting logged out of their systems.

Their manager dismissed the concern as a technical issue until they were informed about the sack via email.

He said:

"I was blocked out of everything. And then I saw on the news about 15, 20 minutes later that Google was announcing 12,000 layoffs."

Ryan posted on Linkedin:

"I didn't anticipate it to end so abruptly, being locked out of the system in the middle of a call.

"My contract was just extended for another year, and I was transferred to the Cloud Sales recruitment team (an area of enormous development), and only a week ago there was mention of a wage raise, so I was taken off surprise.

"Howevever, I will be forever grateful for everything I learned and to all the fantastic people I had the pleasure of working with."

