Quite to the surprise of many people, a 10-year-old Nigerian boy went into a trance in his worship centre

His shocked mother who shared the clip on social media revealed that the lad was in that state for seven days

Some social media users were full of praise for the boy, describing his 7-day trance as a demonstration of God's power

A 10-year-old Nigerian boy has gone viral after he was recorded going into a trance in his celestial church.

Dressed in a white garment with his hair scattered, the lad laid on the floor and broke into a strange dance, as seen in a video made available on TikTok.

His mother recorded the whole incident, marvelling at the greatness of God. She revealed that the lad went into a trance for seven days.

Mixed reactions trailed the video as it blew up on TikTok. A trance is a half-conscious state characterized by an absence of response to external stimuli.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

olusola019 said:

"More Power and strength in the Holy Spirit."

sannisaheed1994 said:

"Make una give the boy better fried rice and chicken once his back abeg."

Omotomiwa said:

"God be with himplease guid him into the true prophet God has destined him to be."

Zehio1808 said:

"Una dey say make the mother no allow d boy do am again, Shay na the mother carry am go the trance abi na God.. because I no understand una again oooo."

olabisibukolaruth said:

"It's god power not anybody power my mom told me that am 8 and half yrs when I started my own it's god please don't let him far away from church please."

Adedolapo Shopade Bu said:

"Be careful ma ooo don’t allow him go again for now he is still young for it if it is Jez 3days it is better ,won oni ta omo wa lofa ooo."

