A lovely Nigerian man has shared a video showing how him and his wife played together like lovers in their bedroom

With his potbelly, the man playfully sparred against his wife as if they were both professional boxers

Nigerians said that ladies who are hunting for six-pack men can see that there is joy in other body types

A Nigerian man, @kindysamuel, has shared a short video showing him and his wife having a playful time in their house.

In a clip that has gone viral, the man was shirtless, revealing his potbelly as he slugged it out with his wife in a playful fight.

They playfully posed like professional boxers. Photo source: TikTok/@kindysamuel

Source: UGC

Amazing show of love

Standing like boxers, they both threw weak punches at each other. When the man softly hit the woman on her shoulder, she became funnily angry and came close.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people who watched the video said that it fully demonstrated how love should be between couples.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments and more than 16,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

IAMDANIEL_01 said:

"Some of them dey find guy wey get six packs no be pot belly dey romantic like this."

wigsbyshulamite said:

"How did this fight end... Talk true."

favy pearl 668 said:

"This is me and my ex but I still prefer this my single life."

Davidson Richie said:

"God bless your home."

omodano said:

"E dey sweet me to dey watch una. Happy home."

FavyJ6971 said:

"Omo this video sweet me die."

Iyke said:

"Wetin this man dey do bayii."

lyfelaf said:

"Una go still breakup forget all this werey act."

The man replied:

"Enemy of joy we are married and We don born."

Wife paid for husband pedicure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that two Nigerian lovers abroad got many people talking on social media as a lady, Abisola, took her husband, Seyi, for a pedicure treatment.

The wife said that all the time that she had known Seyi, she had tried to take him for a pedicure treatment.

During the video, she checked out his feet and said they look so rough like sandpaper. When she eventually convinced him, the man laughed all through the session, surprised at the good feeling the pedicure gave him.

Source: Legit.ng