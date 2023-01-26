A video of a little girl using her break to read instead of going out with her mates for break time has stirred reactions

The girl's teacher revealed that the students who always read during her free said she chose sitting back

Many people who reacted to her video showed concern as some wondered if she has any food to eat at all

A young Nigerian lady, @chiibabyy_, has shared a video of a kid who always invests her break time into her books.

A viral video of the little girl showed her in an empty class as she focused on reading. The teacher said she had to ask her while she always stays back. Her reply was she just does not want to go out.

Many showed concerned, asking if the kid has food to eat. Photo source: TikTok/@chiibabyy

Source: UGC

Kid dedicated time to read

The student went through her book as he mouthed what she was reading. Many Nigerians were touched by the kid's passion.

Among those who reacted to the video were people who said they would like to meet the girl and help her education.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

iam_teejay5 said:

"Ask her why please it might be that the others don’t wants to play with her."

blackroserue said:

"Does she have food.l used to stay back for that one reason."

babilalauragamga said:

"She knows where she is from and where she is going too. God be our helper."

thewinnerman said:

"To be honest maybe she doesn't have money for break and she respects herself or maybe dey don't want to play with her."

Mummybri23 said:

"Ask her if home is safe for her.. she might be avoiding something."

sugargirl244 said:

"Tell her I would love to get her any Favourite text book of her choice."

DANIEL EWA said:

"This is inspiring devotion."

Smart baby read

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by @marthaline347 on TikTok captured a baby pronouncing words written on different cards as a female voice told him "good job".

The kid flipped out each card after pronouncing the words on them. Though he hummed some, the woman behind the camera called each word clearly after him.

To show that he knew what he was doing, the baby turned over a card that was upside down so that it can be read properly.

Source: Legit.ng