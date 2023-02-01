A 10-month-old baby, Naomi, and her mother got many people laughing on TikTok as the baby refused to answer the woman

Naomi stayed on the same spot on a bed with a smile as her mother kept asking her to leave her place

Many people who watched their video said that the kid absolutely knew what she was doing despite her young age

A mother, @iamtaylorjaee, has made a very funny video of her 10-month-old baby, Naomi, who always acts as if she is a grown-up.

In the clip she shared, the kid could be seen on her side of the bed as she remained unbothered about her mummy asking her to leave her spot.

The kid stayed watching cartoons as her mum talked. Photo source: TikTok/@iamtaylorjaee



Funny baby and mother

Despite the mum touching her and saying "Naomi can mummy have her spot back?" the kid remained mute. It was really funny as the kid had a smile on her face.

Captioning the video, the mother asked if there is anyone who wants a 10-month-old kid behaving like an adult.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4,000 likes with more than 100 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gracian musoni said:

"It's the smile for me."

The woman replied:

"Cause she know she heard me."

lawanda.74 said:

"Too cute and grown."

Mervyn said:

"You heard her the 1st time."

sherrylynmarope said:

"The way she was ignoring you like she doesn't hear you talking to her."

NitaOne52 said:

"Lol She IS Unbothered fr."

Tamoy Daley said:

"No u can't shes so beautiful."

Tony Johnson said:

"My Lil Princess and big Big boy did the same thing lol."

