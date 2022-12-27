A video of a smart kid reading words on different cards has got many people expressing amazement at his brilliance

In a clip that has gone viral, the kid calmly called out the written words in calmness even though he hummed some

Among those who reacted to the baby's video were TikTokers who praised the boy's educator for a good job done

A video shared by @marthaline347 on TikTok has captured a baby pronouncing words written on different cards as a female voice told him "good job".

The kid flipped out each card after pronouncing the words on them. Though he hummed some, the woman behind the camera called each word clearly after him.

A voice behind the camera praised his brilliance. Photo source: TikTok/@marthaline347

Smart baby read words

To show that he knew what he was doing, the baby turned over a card that was upside down so that it can be read properly.

While reading out the words, he occasionally looked at the camera. Many people have tagged him a genius.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 5,000 comments with 82,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

crucianrose said:

"AMAZING!!! He’s a GENIUS! Never too young to start reading!"

Sabrina Bennani223 joked:

"This baby must be in college by now."

joelsorden said:

"Yes he is genius already, so blessed."

k_dollaz765 said:

"Love how serious he is! Great job!!!"

Night Rider577 said:

"He is doing better than alot who graduated from High School . Good job mom . Early childhood development."

Captain Jim said:

"FANTASTIC. This is the beginning of something great!"

peajohn said:

"Impressive! He is able to determine that he needs to turn the cards around in order to read them."

Natalie Barker-Amos said:

"Amazing. You’re doing Good Work with Him. Smart Baby!"

