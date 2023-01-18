A father could not control his excitement after reuniting with his adorable daughter after twenty years

It was gathered that the young father had been in prison for the past twenty years for an undisclosed reason

In a trending clip, his daughter visited him with her daughter for the first time and he got so excited to see them.

A father was so emotional after sighting his daughter and grandchild for the first time in twenty years.

The young man had been arrested and kept in prison for the past twenty years of her life.

Man meets daughter and grandchild Photo Credit: @addynsarah/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a heartwarming clip shared via TikTok, his daughter surprisingly arrived at the prison to see how he was doing.

She also came along with her little daughter whom he hadn't seen before.

On sighting them, the doting father got emotional as he lifted his granddaughter and admired her beauty. The sweet clip has kept netizens in stitches.

The video was shared on TikTok with the caption:

"Seeing your dad for the first time after he spent the last 20 years in prison and your baby is the same as you when he went in."

Social media reactions

@tthacker33 said:

"He seriously looks like he could be Nelly’s little brother."

@rustybeanvan stated:

"He looks like he time traveled from 2002 without aging a day."

@d3ftonesluva wrote:

"The way he was abt to make a call and instantly ended it when he saw u guys oh my."

@mellemell1 said:

"So because he served 20 years in prison, he doesn't deserve a second chance? we just need to love more."

@byrachelannretief noted:

"Why does he look so young can he give us a jail skincare routine or something."

@wh0reforobbins noted:

"He seems like the kindest person. we don’t know his story so we can’t judge him. I’m happy for your family."

@_.lovvveeekea reacted:

"I 100% understand that feeling I am 20 years old my father was just released from prison a week ago and he went in when I was 5 months old."

@hijabiqueen1989 remarked:

"Did he go inside when he was 5 years old? He looks so young! God bless your family."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng