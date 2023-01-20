A cute little boy has gone viral on social media after lifting a couch in the presence of his family members

In the surprising video, the little boy made everyone scream as he boldly held the down part of the couch and lifted it

Social media users have penned down hilarious comments with many insinuating that he learnt it from the womb

A little boy has received accolades from netizens on social media after showing off his incredible strength.

In a video posted on TikTok by @barstoolsports, the strong child lifted a couch as his parents and other family members watched in awe.

Little boy lifts couch

Source: UGC

The little boy got surprised and stopped lifting the couch when he noticed that all eyes were on him.

Reacting to the clip, netizens had different things to say about the kid. While some said he started from the womb, others found the clip hilarious.

Social media reactions

@step.tf.up.kyle said:

"He skipped baby formula and went straight to pre workout."

@bhav8474 stated:

"Bros deadlifting from early."

@eloy_pac noted:

"He’s gonna use this clip in 18 years for his video transition."

@deathhand4 remarked:

"Babies are built different these days."

@ttravel33 said:

"Y'all peeped the leg. He got that technique down. World's strongest right there."

@coach_thato wrote:

"Bro hasn't healed from his past relationships in his past life."

@hellcatredeye2019 said:

"Dam. I heard of old man strong. But baby power! Dammmmm."

@don1kora said:

"Look at his technique. Lift with legs, locked. Hand it over but they didn't want to take it, confused lilman over there."

@geemaiq added:

"This is a Super Kid. To him, what he is doing is just normal."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng