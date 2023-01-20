A man has taken netizens through his little daughter's quick adaption to schooling in a matter of days

On the first day of school, the girl threw a tantrum and held onto her dad's shirt firmly as she didn't want to part ways with him

However, the reverse was the case four days later as the kid grew confident and fell in love with schooling

A dad has shown how his little daughter changed her attitude towards schooling five days after crying while being dropped off.

In a TikTok video, the kid held her father's shirt firmly as she resisted the teacher taking her into her class.

It was a cute little fight she put up that day. But things changed for the better five days later as she became more confident about schooling.

Despite that he held her hand, she pushed forward and led the way as if she was the adult and her dad the kid.

Her excited father while sharing the clip, noted:

"Well, the 1st day is always the hardest. I’m glad she’s doing much better now."

Social media reactions

lerato said:

"Who’s taking who to school on day 5? . love how she’s dragging you."

Moekie said:

"That's not rite poor parent was robbed new friends and waved goidbuy they so independent awhh."

Boitumelo said:

"She's even leading the way. I remember my son's 1st day of school he was so confused, he was probably thinking that was the end of our life together."

thick madam said:

"First days are always hard yoh when I see my kid cry I will cry the entire day till he return."

user187185836890 said:

"My daughter love school so much. Even if she is not feeling well she fost to go to school."

KwazokayG said:

"My son's 1st day at preschool.. He was just walking dude ddnt even say goodbye e left me there and went to the other kids like yooh."

