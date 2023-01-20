A single father has agreed to go on a date with some ladies on TikTok who expressed their desire to be the mother of his baby

In the trending video, the man wore a towel while singlehandedly preparing himself and his little child for the date

The heartbroken father revealed that the baby's mother had abandoned him with the little boy not long after he was born

A Nigerian man identified as @rohanbinhussein on TikTok has revealed that several ladies have come out to show their interest in becoming his child's mother.

Rohanbin shared a video showing his preparation to meet some ladies who are interested in being the stepmother of his son.

The young man while sharing his sad story revealed that his baby mama abandoned the baby with him not long after he was born.

The task of taking care of the boy has been taking a toll on him since he also has to work and earn money for their upkeep.

Owing to this, he had announced a search on TikTok for any lady who's interested in helping him care for his chil.

In a recent development, he revealed that ladies have come out to express their interest and he has agreed to meet with them.

He said:

"Preparing for a date to meet some tiktok ladies interested to be the mother of my baby."

Social media reactions

@kaudhaannet87 wrote:

"Good luck."

@Vimbai said:

"Pilz do not look for a wife via tik tok it won't end well."

@tsholofelososo1 commented:

"When u done come for me."

@Chummy863 said:

"Be careful some of them are thieves."

@John miracle replied:

"I wish u luck."

@lynnetmoulyne reacted:

"Chose wisely bro."

@Catherine.kim added:

"May wisdom of God lead you in choosing."

@lenslyleilah said:

"Be careful and make the wise decision coz the dicision you make will not only change your life but also of your kid so choose wisely."

@subiwamy commented:

"Bambi seriously wen I see yo videos I shade tears lot's of love dia ."

@mulindiloreen wrote:

"Good luck and be careful."

Watch the video below:

