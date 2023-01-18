A beautiful lady has narrated how a man she saw on a beach decided to style her hair without collecting any money

The lady revealed that the man offered to make her hair into locks after she praised his hairstyle

Many social media users who reacted to the lady's video told her that the man may be trying to express his admiration for her

A young lady, @dajeanqueen, has shared a video of a man she did not know making her hair in public.

In the TikTok clip, the lady said after complimenting the man for the nice hairstyle he had on, the man offered to give her the same hairdo without any charge.

Man makes beautiful locks for lady

The way the man went about working on her hair shows that would not be the first time he was styling a person.

After the man was done, the lady showed off the amazing locks he styled her hair into. Many people were amazed.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 16,000 likes.

muva.a said:

"He’s a good man Savannah."

Finesse Queen said:

"I love this for you."

She replied:

"Thank you girl. It is quite the luxury. He fed me too."

willfreeman42 said:

"That is your husband. You better get ya man."

Ronya said:

"So cute, I hope you exchange information definitely his love language is ((Acts of service))!!"

Aleasha Mae said:

"You’re a beautiful woman - men are supposed to be falling at your feet. Don’t fall for it."

KurlyMommy said:

"What a kind thing to do for someone."

