A video of a man dancing frantically in front of a large gathering has stirred mixed reactions on social media

Many people who reacted to the video were happy that a woman earlier took a kid from the scene before the man's performance

Among many social media users who reacted to the video were people who wanted to know what he was promised

A viral video shared on TikTok by @usermcbaakobli7 has shown the moment a man danced without any care in the presence of many people.

Just before he started dancing, a woman quickly grabbed a baby from the scene. The way the man later danced made people appreciate the woman's earlier action.

People appreciated that the woman took the baby away. Photo source: TikTok/@usermcbaakobli7

Great energy & fast dance moves

The young man pulled off his slippers and rocked to songs with total energy. At one point during the video, the DJ increased the tempo of the beat and the man tried to match it. His dance moves were almost robotic.

Many who watched the video wondered what made the man dance in such a way. While some social media users were entertained, others asked questions.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 25,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Onny Young Sober said:

"God bless the lady who came for the kid. She’s a superhero."

Notime_Eric said:

"After the dance , I realized why the lady pushed the small boy away."

Gee-Glory said:

"Thanks for carrying the baby. This guy for crush ahm."

S E C T O R said:

"Who promise brother Jollof?"

Angela Zigi said:

"He’ll finish and not bath then straight to bed."

Elorm said:

"Nobody is talking about where he kept the slippers."

Princess ofon said:

"Many things happening in one video, the baby, the dance, the slippers, the music."

