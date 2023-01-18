A trending video shared on TikTok shows a pretty politician's daughter splurging cash on some guys at a mall

According to a guy who shared the video, the young lady always pays all the bills without splitting between them

In the video, he was seen dragging a full carriage while the lady paid for everything they bought with her card

A young man has bragged on TikTok about his female friend who pays all his bills whenever they go out together.

According to him, the pretty young lady is a politician's daughter who doesn't like the idea of splitting bills whenever they go shopping.

Lady pays bills for guys at mall Photo Credit: @theafricantyler/TikTok

In the video, the young man came with his friend to a mall and was spotted pushing a full carriage of items which the lady singlehandedly paid for.

Sharing the video on TikTok, he wrote:

"POV: you're friends with the politician's daughter so she doesn't split bills, she pays for everything. Have rich friends, e get why."

Social media reactions

@Siren Eyes replied:

"God please give me rich friends."

@Nimmy bby reacted:

"Am recreating new friends u won’t help me."

@Onlywithtay commented:

"No fr just have rich friends."

@iiam_christa reacted:

"Which kind of early morning oppression be this."

@Shayne wrote:

"She’s pretty and she’s rich."

@Elegbede Kehinde Olu said:

"Be like say God don catch Abubakar."

@Mr.kkeke added:

"Having Money is the greatest skincare routine I've seen."

Watch the video below:

Man makes lady pay for her N17k meal at restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, Sonia, has shared her WhatsApp conversation with a man who took her on a date and made her pay for her own meal. She disclosed that she met him on Twitter and after chatting for some time, he invited her on a date to a fancy restaurant.

They got to the venue and he ordered for pie and bottle water while she ordered for Chinese food worth a whooping N16,500. When it was time to pay for the meal, the young man paid for only what he ate and asked her to settle her own bills. Sonia said she didn't want to embarrass herself so she immediately paid for her meal without creating a scene.

However, she was still bent on settling the issue so she decided to confront him on WhatsApp. In his response, the young man lamented bitterly over the fact that she went ahead to order Chinese spag worth N16,500 while he ordered for just pie and bottle water.

