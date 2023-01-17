An emotional video captures a kid complaining bitterly to his father after his mum left for work without kissing him

In the short clip, the toddler lamented that his mother had also forgotten to give his younger one a kiss

His doting father was able to understand and console him although his words were not very clear as a child

A little boy took up the case to his father after his mother left for work without kissing him or his younger one.

According to the toddler, his mother stormed out of the house without giving a kiss to him and his baby sister.

Little boy complains to dad about mum Photo Credit: @brightworldsnews

Source: UGC

He explained to his dad how badly he wanted to kiss his mum but she just left without kissing them.

His dad was able to understand everything he said and even tried consoling and making him feel good.

The little boy cried:

"Mum went to work without kissing me. I wanted to kiss her and she just went to work without giving me and the baby a kiss. What kind of mama does that? I dunno."

Social media reactions

@ashleyncompany_ said:

"She will never ever do that again! And she has to be the most consistent mom on the planet for him to be so distraught on her first slip-up."

@hankui reacted:

"Only one way to prevent this from happening ever again: let's get to mom's work right now and get that kiss."

@queenbee_academy commented:

"Not the "oh man" and the baby tossed the bottle because she's fed up with mommy's antics as well."

@ahmedh9433 added:

"Even the infant is throwing milk away, seems the matter is serious."

@momma_reba wrote:

"I could totally tell what he was saying even without dads translations. He is too adorable and I bet mom never forgets his goodbye kiss."

@dennyov added:

"But mummy how could you? Toddlers have feelings too."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng