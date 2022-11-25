A trending video showing the moment a baby ignored his mother while giving loyalty to his father has generated massive reactions online

The baby continued calling his dad aloud despite his mum asking to call her

Many people on TikTok found the video very funny as some wondered what must have been going through his mother’s mind

A viral video has captured how a baby adorably recognized his dad while ignoring his mother.

The video posted on Instagram showed how the baby continued calling “papa” in recognition of his dad. Despite his mother asking to mention her, he repeatedly called ‘papa’ to show loyalty to his dad.

Baby showed loyalty to his father by calling him repeatedly /Source: TikTok Credit: @maralrahmet

Source: AFP

His dad reacts joyfully

As that was going on, the father who was in the background found the baby’s act amazing and could not stop dancing joyfully. The man also found the baby's act as a deviation from a Mother's- son's loyalty.

Watch the video here:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 22,00 comments with more than 4, 000,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Mzwandile said:

“My son learn to call me first I knew his not mama's” boy

@phiona676 said:

“The dad's dance for me”

@user5869079589928 said:

“this is how I feel when my child says daddy before mommy ”

@oluwafunmilayoogu7 said:

“am experiencing the same my baby TOSIN always calling DADDY not mummy”

@chinnyrichard113 said:

“u got it blood never lies”

THE CHAMPION COMEDY react:

“sorry mummy your's is coming soon”

@halima Sadia7219 react:

“this is the wost corruption the ever seen get shy from momm”

EmmanuelKwesiAdukp react:

“A Legend is born ”

@richlotgabriel said:

“Nice game to the dad”

Source: Legit.ng