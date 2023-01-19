A little girl was overwhelmed with emotions while she watched the movie Lion King for the first time in her life

The cute kid showed empathy, burst into tears and got mad that her father was trying to also show emotions

Many social media users remarked that they felt the same way the first time they saw the movie and hailed the kid

A man has shared his little daughter's emotional outburst while seeing the popular movie Lion King.

He recorded his kid named Ken and captioned the TikTok video, "Lol my princess first time watching lion king and got emotional then got mad because I was emotional."

The kid felt empathy. Photo Credit: TikTok/@haitianwithabeard

Source: UGC

The kid first accused her father of not shedding tears then got mad when he tried to show sympathy.

"Look, you don't even have tears. I already have tears coming out," she blurted out.

She then begged her dad to help a character in the movie and wouldn't take no for an answer despite his explanation that it is only a movie and not real.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Kulsum said:

"Don’t worry my angel, I’m a whole woman. But if I should watch again…I will cry again."

eblockey said:

"This was me....the first time I saw lion king...as a freshman.....in college.....still hurts man...still hurts..."

Cuppie said:

"Me with every sad movie but I be hiding the tears coz I’m too grown lol!"

Renatta Dunigan said:

"It’s definitely the fall out for me…Lort this baby got me sad about this movie."

you know who said:

"Lion King and Bambi both made me cry as a small child. She’s emotionally intelligent."

Ken A. said:

"This is a definitive sign that she has empathy and that's an important part of life!! She made me want to cry!"

