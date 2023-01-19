A nursing mother has shared a video showing her two-month-old baby who's acting so much for his age

The short clip on TikTok captured the boy almost falling off the sofa because he wanted to sit up by himself

While sharing the video, the mother revealed that her baby is not up to three months old but he scares her

A Nigerian mother identified as Asa_Naza on TikTok app has shared a video of her agile two-month-old son.

The video captured the moment her little son almost fell off the sofa because he wanted to sit up by himself.

2-month-old boy tries to sit Photo Credit: @asa_naza/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to the scared mother, her baby is not even up to three months old but he constantly tries to sit up by himself.

In the video, the baby was seen lying very close to the edge of the sofa. Out of annoyance, his mother gently spanked him on his bum, quite aware that he wore pampers and won't feel any pain.

She disclosed that she was really scared when he almost fell because he attempted to sit up by himself. Speaking further, she said it's not the first time he would be making such an act.

In her words:

"This boy be making me scared every time. Not yet 3 months but wanting to sit up himself already."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Patrick Isabella commented:

"If you flog our baby again you go see me for your house. Allow our boss baby be ."

@Cream de la cream said:

"His a strong boy."

@OgheneRabome reacted:

"Abeg make he nor fall o."

@user4596003425468 replied:

"Abeg dey look am o."

@feggi_williams wrote:

"Iffa beat you.. why are you spanking him eh."

@Grace@123 commented:

"My sister's baby Walk @7 months."

@Lindyblink added:

"That's exactly how my daughter was behaving and she eventually fell one day."

Source: Legit.ng