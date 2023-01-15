A Nigerian lady who is good with Oyinbo accent has demonstrated voices used by professionals in in different industries

One of the voices she demonstrated is those in the political industry using the trending 'Balablu Blu Blu Bulaba'

Her performance in the video has sparked hilarious reactions from TikTok users who say the lady is very talented

A highly talented Nigerian lady who is a voice over artist has gone viral on TikTok because of her accent.

In a trending video, the lady demonstrated the voices used by professionals in different industries.

The lady who is very talented has gone viral because of her sweet voice. Photo credit: TikTok/@tenipops.

Source: UGC

The lady named Teni used voices in telecommunication industry, political industry, and counselling.

Balablu Blu Blu Bulaba in Oyinbo accent

But the highlight of her presentation was when she switched into the voices used by those in the political industry.

An example she used is the now viral 'Balablu Blu Blu Bulaba' which is one of the most trending features of the political season.

However, the way the whole thing sounded in Teni's polished Oyinbo accent has made her video to go viral.

People have said Teni is highly talented given her very interesting presenation. At the moment, the video has 111k views and 17k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@GAME COMMUNITY BLOGGER said:

"Hi, I have a job offer for you as a voiceover actor if you’re interested."

@Joseph Edith commented:

"In a town hall different from balablu blu blu bulaba. Great voice."

@Wealth asked:

"How are you having low followers with such talent ma?"

@Dammychriss said:

"This is good."

@Faithadeoye said:

"That of politician, you really tried by not laughing. I almost cracked up. Lovely voice btw."

@Bodysilk_herself commented:

"Balablu ended it all."

@Dammy reacted:

"Keep it up girl… you are going places."

