A Nigerian mum has said she is going to make sure her little daughter grows up to speak the Igbo language fluently

In a video she posted on January 3, the mum Chisom Daveed said she can't bear it if her daughter can't speak Igbo

TikTok users have hailed Chisom for her commitment to the propagation and preservation of the Igbo language

A Nigerian mum has been praised on TikTok for insisting on raising a daughter who can speak the Igbo language.

The mum, Chisom Daveed, posted a video showing off her daughter and saying how she intends to raise her to be a speaker of the Igbo language.

The mum said her daughter would have to learn how to speak the Igbo language. Photo credit: TikTok/@chisomdaveed.

In the video, Chisom said she cannot bear it if her little daughter grows up and is unable to speak her mother tongue.

Video of a mum singing Ogene song to her daughter

She said it is not even good for a child to understand the Igbo language and not be able to speak it fluently.

Chisom said she will be speaking Igbo to her daughter all the time so that she will grow up knowing the language.

Several people have said she made a good decision especially as many Nigerian parents are fond of speaking the English language to their children.

Reactions from TikTok users

@derah said:

"I wish my parents did this."

@nachy commented:

"She’s so pretty."

@Beverly adaeze said:

"I want to do this for my future kids. I need to start speaking. She is too adorable btw."

@Viv said:

"Literally learning Yoruba so my kids can speak all three. Swahili, English & Yoruba."

@Grace Lordson commented:

"I'm doing same with my kids. My daughter is 3 years old and she can speak and also pronounce."

@kora said:

"Real, cause igbo ended up being my first language but I’m sad I lost touch with it and now I fluently understand and can speak but with very english tone."

