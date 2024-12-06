A Nigerian lady in the diaspora has revealed why her parents sent her to China before she clocked 17

The student of Southern Medical University in Baiyun, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, opened up about what she was not allowed to do in Nigeria

Mixed reactions trailed the young medical student's post as people showed interest in where she schools

A medical student has revealed that her parents sent her to China at 16 to study medicine.

The young lady, @nazanwafor, made a short video with some of her colleagues and posted it on TikTok.

According to @nazanwafor, she schools at the Southern Medical University in Baiyun, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, a provincial public varsity.

In contrast, the medical student said her parents would not allow her to go out alone while in Nigeria. She added that the language of instruction is English

"My parents wouldn't let me go out alone in Nigeria but the had no problem sending me to China at 16 to study medicine," words layered on her video read.

Southern Medical University student's post stirs reactions

