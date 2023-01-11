A talented Nigerian boy caused a commotion on a road in Edo state after he drove his hand-made car on it

The lad's mind-boggling creation got people gathering around him as they marvelled over his ability

Social media users were impressed with the boy's sports car and lamented how his likes may not be helped by those at the helm of affairs

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A Nigerian boy has become a viral sensation after he was spotted driving a hand-made sports car in Edo state.

A lady who was on the road when he passed by got the lad recorded and shared it on TikTok, saying it shocked her.

People gathered around him. Photo Credit: TikTok/@faithgold214

Source: UGC

She was not the only one impressed with the boy's creation. As seen in the video, passers-by gathered around the bundle of talent as he halted.

Some touched its body to have a feel of it. The car was named King Don. When asked where it happened, the lady revealed to Legit.ng that she saw in Auchi particularly,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She was yet to get back to Legit.ng on how to reach the lad as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Steph.any said:

"We Nigerians are talented and smart tho…just lack of certain resources."

rashford857 said:

"I swear we no get leader for this country,they never support i am just tide of this country see talent."

Quency said:

"Jesus Obi Cubana needs to see this which location thus boy Dey ? Na all this kid children dem suppose Dey help."

naominicky81naomi abonyi ifuby said:

"The car go cost ohh ,only if Peter obi put mine here ohh."

Kan Du said:

"Pure talent but what baffles me more is in our continent such talent is prohibited or forbidden smh Africa."

gucciqueen304 said:

"Wow so amazing Nigeria is talented."

Sagasty Bae said:

"Yet our leaders won't see it....they have the power with no ideas and we have the ideas with 0 power."

Nigerian boy builds Benz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a talented Nigerian boy had built a car and displayed it in the street.

A video of the Benz car went viral on TikTok after it was posted by Kelvin Bobo who confirmed that the Benz was built in Aba.

Kelvin praised the creativity of Aba boys as he used the mini Benz as a confirmation of the talents in the city. The TikTok video he posted opened with a young boy bringing out the car into the street.

He was not driving the car since it is too small to accommodate passengers or a driver, but he moved it by touching a knob at the back.

Source: Legit.ng