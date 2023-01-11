A mechanic has stunned people with his incredible strength after he was able to use his hands to lift a car engine

The strong man sought no help at all as he jumped on the car bonnet and lifted the engine all alone

The Instagram video has sparked reactions among Nigerians, with some praising the mechanic for his show of strength

A strong car mechanic has impressed many people on Instagram with his incredible show of strength.

In a stunning video, the mechanic singlehandedly lifted the engine of a car and brought it out of the bonnet without seeking help.

The mechanic has been called iron man because of how he lifted the car engine alone. Photo credit: Instagram/@gossipmilltv.

Once he was able to bring out the engine, he held it to his chest and walked away from the car.

Strong mechanic lifts a car engine alone

He walked a considerable distance while still holding up the heavy engine before gently lowering it to the ground.

The mechanic's incredible show of strength has stunned Instagram users who have come across the video.

Some people have referred to the mechanic as "iron man" while others argued that there are easier ways of lifting such heavy objects.

According to Mechanic Base, an average car engine weighs between 140 to 320kg depending on the specifications.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@karobenedict said:

"Small thing."

@nolimitflyy commented:

"Man gats hussle but Hernia is real!."

@donjay840 said:

"Vote wisely.. this kind hard working people Na them dey collect small money pass for this country and e no suppose be so. My regards to all the hardworking men and women out there.. God bless you all with helper way no go stress una this year in Jesus name."

@dannyoleg60 commented:

"Na old age body go tell am."

@daddy_mastiff reacted:

"This is not been strong. This is simply scratching someone’s car."

@lifeislikeaspoon asked:

"Who paint iron man black?"

@jeffryprettypretty said:

"He's the Samson of our time, may God bless his hard work."

