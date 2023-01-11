A trending video of a Nigerian man who spoke fluently with a British accent has amazed netizens on TikTok

The man was approached by a social media personality who asked him to speak with a British accent and win a free visa to the UK

On hearing this, the young man introduced himself in a British accent and spoke like someone who's been living in the UK

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after speaking with a clean and clear British accent.

The young man was stopped along the road by a social media personality named "Zaya" who asked him to speak with a British accent to gain a free visa to the United Kingdom.

Nigerian man speaks like a British Photo Credit: @zayadice/TikTok

"You stand a chance to win a visa right now if you can speak like a UK citizen, so introduce yourself in a British accent", the young man said.

After hearing the option, the excited young man introduced himself and started speaking with a UK accent as though he had lived there before.

He later requested the free visa to the UK but was asked to drop his contact so they can get back to him later.

Social media reactions

@lasisielenu said:

"Ooiii that was smooove innit."

@nikkilaoye wrote:

"What you chatting bruv? He was super on point. Give am visa oo."

@deyemitheactor reacted:

"E shock you?"

@raphaelnzenabo reacted:

"Many of us get the accent, na the visa remain."

@olaitankebijo added:

"Man has definitely lived in London before."

@ucroyal_ said:

"Someone tag the guy let's give him via sharp."

@ms_kedor reacted:

"Almost every Nigerian is preparing Japa accent. Just dey play."

@dejiransom added:

"Where he see the accent? Person way dey follow client talk always steady just dey play."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian girl perfectly imitates oyinbo accent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an emerging video of a young lady speaking fluently in a foreign accent has gained huge traction on social media. The yet-to-be-identified Nigerian girl was captured in the trending clip in a phone conversation with a man who many assume to be a white man.

The courage and manner in which she engaged the foreigner in the clip stunned many. Social media users who were obviously blown away said her accent was so clean. Others wondered where she got the intonation from for one who appears to have not left the shores of the country.

It was yet to be established the purpose of the phone conversation. The clip has been watched over 78k times as of the time of making this report.

