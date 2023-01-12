A social media user has become a viral sensation over his accurate prediction of an incident in the Chelsea versus Fulham EPL game

The man foresaw that Chelsea's new temporary signing Joao Felix would be sent off in the Thursday match

After the match, his tweet where he had given the prediction began to trend on social media as people besieged his wall for more forecasts

A man @mariEscobarPAWG is trending on Twitter because of a tweet he made about Chelsea's Joa Felix several hours before their English Premier League match on Thursday.

In a tweet made at 7:58 am on Thursday, @mariEscobarPAWG said he had a feeling that Felix would get sent off owing to how Chelsea had been lately.

Joao Felix was shown a red card in the 58th minute. Photo Credit: Craig Mercder, Visionhaus, Twitter/@mariEscobarPAWG

"Icl I have a feeling Felix gets sent off like I could see it happening just because of how Chelsea has been lately," his tweet reads.

In the 58th minute of the game, the 23-year-old forward was shown a straight red card and sent off by referee David Coote for a dangerous tackle on Fulham's Kenny Tete.

Shocked netizens have since besieged @mariEscobarPAWG's wall to get answers to future events.

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@GoonerSpark2012 said:

"Got this week’s lottery numbers?"

@Sethbertocarlos said:

"Brother, where do we end up at the end of the season ??"

@okethefather said:

"Is Nigeria gonna be great?"

@gunnerkashu said:

"I wanna see something, what minute will Harry Kane get his customary north London Derby penalty on Sunday?"

@eniturn said:

"People dey use juju, you dey here dey say they are not from this world. Oga witches and wizards dey around us, na we no just sabi them."

