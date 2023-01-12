The confidence a kid exuded while dancing to an Igbo song has captured many people's attention online

Many who were astounded by the kid's performance joked that she could be a grandma who reincarnated

In the video, the girl carried herself like a professional whose job is to always entertain her audience

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video of a Nigerian kid in a flayed skirt dancing to an Igbo song as adults hailed her has gone viral on TikTok.

In the clip shared by @unkusp, the kid positioned herself like a professional dancer. Motivated by the hype she was getting, the girl switched between different moves.

Many were surprised that the kid danced like an adult. Photo source: TikTok/@unkusp

Source: UGC

Confident kid danced

Some people who watched the kid dance said that either of her parents must be a dancer. The girl's skirt was a perfect costume as she moved at interesting speed.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Without showing any form of shyness, she created a perfect sync between her hands and legs.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered close to 1,500 comments and over 45,000 likes as at the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user8468868035858 said:

"Her mum must be a dancer...the spirit is high but the flesh is still tender."

mikky Gold said:

"Am yoruba but my love for Igbo no be small keep rocking my sweet baby."

obival6 said:

"Our grandmother's in Igbo land are coming back."

Babysoma1234Soma said:

"Welcome back grandma."

ucheani19 said:

"The first step and the last off me....I love my people."

Bright Comfort said:

"This really made me smile. Thanks Angel."

stellaify said:

"For her sake I must follow, grandma is back, can't leave our cultural music to just die like that."

Kid danced on her bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother, @meemee_savage, shared her baby's reaction when she immediately started playing a YoungBoy's Ryte Night on TV.

The boy was sleeping with his feeding bottle close to his mouth when the mother walked in. As soon as the song came on, he quickly stood up from his cradle and started dancing.

The speed at which he came into his act in a video shared on TikTok got many impressed. He even gestured like a rapper performing on a stage.

Source: Legit.ng