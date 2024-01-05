A Nigerian lady's attempt to jump on a social media trend has pitted her against many internet users

She had excitedly shown off the mansion her father built in the village, but people felt its interior was not well-organised

While some netizens advised her family to get an interior decorator to fix things up, others disagreed

Internet users have criticised a young lady after she displayed her father's village mansion on social media.

Perhaps, in an attempt to join a social media trend of people showcasing their family's village mansions, the lady had flaunted the house.

In a TikTok video, she shared a clip showing how she took a flight and stormed the village to see the mansion for herself.

The lady remarked that she heard it had been under construction but was stunned to confirm it finally. She made a video of the interior, showcasing its spacious living room and other areas.

However, many internet users felt enough thought was not put into giving it a befitting interior decoration. They criticised its look on the inside.

People criticised the interior decoration

user44438675553463 said:

"Now pay someone to decorate it cause no."

lol said:

"It looks like a facility."

Malia said:

"I can’t even fathom how much those floors must have cost him. The home is beautiful!!"

Sweetness said:

"Ngl congratulations and all but you guys really need an interior designer."

CipherGABOS said:

"With African houses it always seems like the layout, Interior design, and landscaping are just after thoughts."

Chai said:

"What’s with the haters. They have a whole beautiful house in a different county and your so concerned about interior designer ??"

to_otash said:

"House is beautiful now y’all just need an interior designer."

Lady flaunts her mother's mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown off her mother's mansion in the village.

The lady, identified as @angelslife.png on TikTok, flaunted the house's exterior, adorned with captivating artefacts and surrounded by a vibrant green garden.

Combining modern architectural elements and traditional Igbo aesthetics created a truly remarkable sight.

Upon entering the house, the interior revealed a living room representing Igbo culture.

