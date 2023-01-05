A video of a smart little boy handling a clipper like a professional has impressed netizens on social media

In the video shared on TikTok, the little boy stood in the presence of adults and showed off his amazing barbing talent

Reacting to the video, some netizens wondered how he was able to learn a barbing skill at a very young age

A little boy has amazed netizens on popular app, TikTok after showing off his barbing skills.

The smart little boy stood in the presence of adults, held the clipper like a professional and showed off his skills.

Little boy shows off barbing skill Photo Credit: @teejayreal/TikTok

Source: UGC

Netizens were surprised at the professional manner he held the clipper while carving a little boy's hair.

In the video, an adult sat beside him and stared at him in awe as he did his job with so much concentration.

Social media reactions

@reaganmariodarko said:

"Why is it that most barbers dey do raster. Upcoming barber upcoming dread."

@fridayegodi1 stated:

"Nice one from you because you are a good father so motivated for the younger ones."

@chommybabby wrote:

"Wow the way he moves his hand is wow."

@someonepride244 reacted:

"Check well if na small boy oo or na stature dey deceive us."

@user427391588352 commented:

"Aje this boy better than some barbers."

@damola_law said:

"The way he handles the clippers says a lot. He’s a pro."

@pheminasky added:

"Why them con use person wey geh big head. He wan spoil market."

Watch the video below:

