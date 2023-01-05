A trending video spotted on social media captured a little girl passionately enjoying Tiwa Savage and Asake’s hit collabo, Loaded

The video captured the girl mouthing Asake’s verse in the track as some older family members filmed the moment on camera

Social media users, however, had mixed reactions to the video with some people noting that the lyrics of the song are too vulgar for kids

Music stars Tiwa Savage and Asake have managed to captivate both the young and old with their massively successful collabo track, Loaded.

Just recently, a little girl caught the attention of netizens after she was spotted passionately enjoying the track in a video.

The little rockstar managed to mouth the words in Asake’s verse as older family members hyped her up and filmed the moment on camera.

Social media users react

However, some internet users who watched the video found it disturbing as many argued that the song has vulgar lyrics that are not appropriate for kids.

"Thank God I retired as a Teacher... early... What i faced in school with this kids... Scared me.....mmmm what coming years will look like..."

"Nothing is cute here please. Children should remain children Later we will start complaining about her attitude toward studies. God help us all to raise our kids well IJN Amen."

"This lyrics isn't meant for kids. This isn't cute."

"Which rubbish cute… y’all forgot tiwa verse right she go obviously know that one too."

"It’s the s*x tape line in this song worried about her singing. Aside that, this is really cute."

