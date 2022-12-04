A cute little boy has melted many hearts on social media after showing off his incredible voice

In a viral video, the little boy sang a Christian song and people around gathered to watch him sing

Reacting to the trending video, social media users showered accolades on the little boy and advised him to chase his dreams

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A little Nigerian boy with amazing singing talent has been making headlines on social media platforms.

This is coming shortly after the talented kid stood boldly in the presence of people to sing a Christian song.

Little boy sings with amazing voice Photo Credit: @minanita012/TikTok

Source: UGC

His amazing voice warmed hearts as they all watched him sing passionately while filming the moment.

Social media reactions

Netizens are in awe over the boy's great voice. Some have advised that his guardians take his talent seriously.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

@cynthiaemeka432 said:

"Destiny helper locate you for me in Jesus name Amen."

@nessastiches02 commented:

"Omohhh make Christians singers come and take this one oo before all these circular singers take him."

@babs_376 said:

"Goose bumps all over. May your talent be recognized by ur destiny helpers."

@jenniferdarkey257 wrote:

"Eii, you are truly blessed ooooo please and please don't waste this voice okay."

@puritysimplicity stated:

"I can't still believe his the one singing. See raw talent abeg."

@solomonranking22 said:

"Wow this little boy is good to go please you guys should help this little boy he is gifted God will not let you down."

@hapiman68 stated:

"Wow. Wat a great nd amazing voice,may de Lord be with you nd continue to increase in Jesus name amen."

@user199319931993199added:

"What an awesome voice from an innocent child. I pray you go higher with this gift of the holy spirit."

@godmadeasuquo263 said:

"These very one no stress at all. Just natural, just look at the innocent face."

Watch the video below:

Little boy sings with dad in studio

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video making rounds online have captured the moment a little boy, Faith, sang along with his father at the studio.

At the beginning of the cute video, the boy introduced himself as Faith before telling his fans that he was about to sing with his father. Both of them sang a popular song, "Stuck on you" by Lionel Richie, and it stirred massive reactions from people, especially music lovers.

During the singing session, they kept on looking at themselves at intervals and smiling at each other. The video has sparked reactions online. While some applauded the duo over their amazing voice, others pointed out the bond between them.

Source: Legit.ng