A teacher in Ukraine took her laptop outside so that she could have power and internet to teach her students

Not wanting to let their online class suffer from the blackout she was experiencing, she knelt before her laptop

Despite the unfavourable environment, the teacher remained focused as she gave her students instructions

A short video shared on Instagram has shown the moment a Ukrainian teacher braved it all despite the blackout and unstable internet in the country.

In the clip shared by @united24.media, the lady placed her laptop on a rod outside as she squatted in front of the screen to quickly pass information to her students.

Many people praised the humble teacher's dedication to service. Photo source: @united24.media

Source: UGC

Selfless teacher in Ukraine

With a heart willing to impart knowledge despite the challenges she was facing, she taught the students.

The teacher told the students to go check their group chat for more information as she promised to get back to them when the internet is stable.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud Ukrainian teacher

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more 140 comments and more than 9,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

gildaeducation said:

"As a teacher, I know what kind of logistics it takes to teach online with unstable internet. But I can't say I've ever had to teach a class in her position (literally), outside in the cold, with unstable energy, in the middle of a war. She has my deepest respect and admiration."

yuliyamayarchuk said:

"Oh my God, it’s so strong."

pasoz323 said:

"This is the remarkable resilience of Ukrainians."

rmm11104700 said:

"Ukraine is showing my friends in the world why I lived in Ukraine and love Ukraine and Ukrainians."

hraimondi3 said:

"Thank you my lady."

williamlindseyadams said:

"Educator of the year."

bcaee89 said:

"This is the spirit of resistance!"

olakokakola said:

"Ukrainians said: We don't give a fakk about your rockets."

tizianabarucchelli said:

"Every day it's a wonder to watch these people so positive and courageous, you are incredible."

Nigerian lady who stayed back to support Ukraine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as war loomed over Ukraine following the various threats the country was getting from Russia, Victoria Osemene made a TikTok video to show support. This was about a month before the war broke out. In April, she made another.

Days after that second video, she made a clip singing the Ukrainian national anthem and that shot her into fame.

The 27-year-old Nigerian stated that she heavily drew her inspiration to keep making videos from the country's president, Zelenskyy, who never abandoned his people in the heat of the war. According to her, the president kept to his words to stay and that greatly inspired her.

Source: Legit.ng