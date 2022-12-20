Sauti Sol had their SolFest event over the weekend and people have been calling them out for their performance and event in general

Most people criticised the boy band group for getting on stage late when people were about to leave while others complained about the security

The Extravaganza hitmakers have apologised to their disappointed fans and have promised to do better while asking them for feedback

Boy band group Sauti Sol reacted to online criticism they have been facing since their flopped weekend SolFest event.

Sauti Sol has reassured their fans that they will do better in the next event. Photo: Sauti Sol.

Source: UGC

Sauti Sol: We will plan better

The majority of social media users have blamed the Short N Sweet hitmakers for gracing the stage late at night, despite them being among the lined-up artistes who were selling the tickets.

Others also complained of insecurity that was experienced in the concert held at KICC with most people losing their phones to pickpockets

However, the Extravaganza hitmakers released a statement explaining what may have happened while also apologising to the disappointed fans.

Part of the statement read:

"Solfest was conceptualised as a showcase of musicians and businesses within Sol Generation's core values- disciple, order, passion and excellence (D.O.P.E) and is intended to serve as a platform not just for Sauti Sol and Sol Generation artists but for a variety of talented African musicians."

The statement further stated that the group intended to ensure every artiste got ample time to perform and give room for more local talent to show their craft.

"We acknowledge that this may have led to some unfortunate delays in keeping the show running in a timely fashion and would like to reassure all our fans and supporters that we will plan better for this in the future," added the statement.

Netizens reactions

Here are some of the reactions from social media users:

@blessedsarahmwangi said:

"Just respect us, fans by being on stage by 10/11! Give us at least an hour or two of performances and we shall not have issues with you."

@keidas_ added:

"Bold of you to assume we're attending next time. Fool me twice, shame on me."

@joplusfour commented:

"Manage performance time well. Let the DJs start before the live artists. Performing at 5 am is pushing it honestly!"

@spacecadet.e added:

"Please better security next time, honestly it wasn’t safe at all at some point, besides that the event was spectacular."

Source: TUKO.co.ke