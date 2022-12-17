A man has picked up an old-looking 1956 Mercedes Benz 190SL and refurbished it to make it look new and attractive

Photos of the old and the new looks of the car were posted on Twitter by Edmund Olotu who said he is a car collector

As of Saturday, December 17, the photos have gone viral and it has received over 2k like clicks from admirers of Edmund's work

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A man who is a car collector has of an old-looking 1956 Mercedes Benz 190SL that he rebuilt.

Photos of the old and new versions of the car were posted on Twitter by the man named Edmund Olotu.

The 1956 Benz 190SL was refurbished and made to look new. Photo credit: Twitter/@pyjama_ceo.

Source: Twitter

The photos were posted Friday, December 16, but as of Saturday, December 17 it has received over 2k like clicks and 269 retweets from admirers.

Photos of an old 1956 Mercedes Benz 190SL rebuilt in Nigeria go viral

Edmund who is a mechanic according to his Twitter profile rebuilt the car and made it to look really new and attractive.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

People who have come accross the photos of the car on Twitter are already craving to take a ride in it.

Some people who saw how new the car looks after the transformation are even doubting that it's the same 1956 Mercedes Benz 190SL.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@teefahxoxo said:

"Wow! This is amazing!!! I would love to restore my dad’s 1970 cutlass supreme. I don’t know where to start so it’s just been wallowing in the garage."

@NelsonEkpenyong reacted:

"No way. That's not the same car. Boss, I no go gree dis one."

@PaulChino5 said:

"This is really amazing."

@benjamin_yamaai said:

"This car go sweet make I use chase imaginary thief for that fine village road for plateau state. Boss how far? I fit borrow the key small?"

@Ask_samuel_ commented:

"I can’t lie, this is aesthetically pleasing."

@riike_xo said:

"Let me take a ride with you."

Woman buys a car for her daughter

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman bought her daughter a brand new car.

The woman did not let her daughter know about her plans until the car was purchased.

It was a huge surprised for the young lady when she was led to the car delearship and the keys handed to her.

Source: Legit.ng