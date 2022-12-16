A man attended his son's graduation party with a brand-new SUV he bought for him and presented it publicly

A video of the sweet moment was posted on TikTok by Certified Mem Guy and it showed that the boy graduated from medical school

TikTok users who have come across the video have poured encomiums on the man for his thoughtful gestures towards his son

TikTok users are praising a dad who gifted his son a brand-new car on his day of graduation.

A heartwarming video posted on Thursday, December 15, shows that the young man was graduating from medical school.

The student is graduating as a medical doctor. Photo credit: TikTok/@certified_memeguy.

In the video which was posted by Certified Mem Guy, the man was visibly happy about his son's graduation.

Viral video of a man gifting his son a new car

The car was driven to the graduation venue, ready for the young man to come out and see.

It was parked in public but it was covered with a tarpaulin which the young graduate unveiled. He was so emotional when he beheld the huge gift that he broke down in tears of joy.

Friends and well-wishers were on hand to cheer him up during his happy moment.

TikTok users were full of praise for the dad who got an amazing gift for his son.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@saniam11 said:

"Congratulations! Please look after your parents. They made you who you are don’t let anyone especially girlfriends to come between you and your parents."

@Fatinikun titilayo said:

"You will live long to do more for your parents and higher you go."

@bisongaroslyne commented:

"Wow! Big congratulations! May God continue to bless you."

@user8045198844197 said:

"May the lord remember us too."

@ntswakilebakeng commented:

"Congratulations Dr. Make us proud. Daddy thak you for the gift is a motivation."

