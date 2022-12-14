A lady has opened up on social media about how she dealt with her boss at the office who was fond of belittling others

Trouble started after the said boss reported her Whatsapp status to the HR manager at their workplace

She was confident and seized the opportunity to report all the ills the said boss metes to other employees

A lady has shared her interesting experience with a nasty boss who was known for belittling others at work.

@tshepnix opened up on her workplace experience as she responded to @Misah_Mdiza's tweet on Twitter that reads, "Imagine being Fired over a WhatsApp status."

She taught her boss a lesson. Photo Credit: Jon Feingersh Photography Inc

Source: Getty Images

@tshepnix said she put up "Seagull Managers" on her Whatsapp status one day and this angered her boss who took it up, screenshotted it and reported her to the HR manager.

The lady said her status implied nasty managers or employers who belittled their staff, but her boss thought it was directed at her.

Before the HR she was absolved of any wrongdoing and seized the opportunity to report her boss. Her boss was eventually charged and dismissed by HR. Her tweets reads:

"Once wrote a status on my WhatsApp, all I wrote was "Seagull Managers" My then manager screen shot my status. Took me to HR saying am talking about her. I asked she must give me 5 reasons why she thinks am referring to her. She couldn't answer me. HR manager told her not to waste.

"Was just testing her, I knew she had no leg to stand on. It was a broad status, didn't refer to anyone. I wrote that status after knocking off at work ka 01:30, so why will she think it's her that am referring to.

"Sometimes managers thinks they can walk all over a person because of their titles. Nna your title means nothing if you have no respect for other people. I will put you in your place with a smile on my face.

"His time if she can not provide reasons that my status is about her.

"HR manager asked her if she understand what's Seagull Managers and if she is, than he can charger her for being one.

"I told my HR manager everything about how she treats us, moghrl was charged and dismissed. More like nasty managers. Who makes alot of noise and rude/belittle their staff members."

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@KufaCnkufa said:

"Kkkk reminds me of this other manager of mine, was so bitter until he called me into his office to interrogate me i blocked immediately."

@Shakes_moabi said:

"You…saving the world…i like you."

@ya__joe said:

"This is the tweet of decades. The 5 reasons killed me."

Source: Legit.ng