An elderly woman has gone viral online after tying her little granddaughter with a rope on the road to protect her

The doting mother gently tied the girl's hand with one end of the rope and held firmly to the other end as they walked

Reacting to the video, some social media users applauded the woman's smartness while others found it hilarious

A smart Nigerian grandmother used a funny method to prevent her little grandchild from getting lost on the road.

While taking a stroll, the older woman decided to tie the little girl's right hand with a rope as a form of protection.

Woman ties granddaughter's hand with rope Photo Credit: @tranae34/TikTok

Source: UGC

After tying her hand, she held on firmly to the other end of the rope and walked along the road with it.

Despite her hand being tied, the little girl kept on staring backwards, giving viewers the impression that she might be stubborn.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Video keeps netizens in stitches

@sisdebbie2 said:

"Even this one that she has tied her hand see how she is looking somewhere and not even focusing."

@teiko66 wrote:

"Even this one koraa see the way she's looking somewhere else."

@esme_ralda60 stated:

"Lil ones can stress grandmas. So for every to be simple."

@exceldomian54 added:

"Grandma be like no be for my hand you go loss. Be like this pikin stubborn."

@abena_dickson wrote:

"She can't chase her if she breaks from this chain ooooo."

@odarteynti said:

"Dangerous situation callls for dangerous measures."

@kwameanim238 added:

"Kids can be a pain in the as sometimes. Wait until you become a grandmother who can't run you will do worse."

Watch the video below:

Dad uses big rope to hold son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reactions have trailed the video of a baby restrained with a rope by his Nigerian father. In a short TikTok clip, the boy in diapers was not allowed to move around by the white rope tied around his waist.

The reason behind the rope is that his father got tired of telling him to stay in one place. The father had to use an unusual method to stop him from moving around the house. The man wrote: "If them leave me and you na so you go just Dey stay. Make I rest."

The way the man held the child has stirred so much laughter on TikTok. Some TikTokers said they do the same thing to their own children. A particular user named @user78838475357 said: "The same thing I do to his colleague my son."

Source: Legit.ng