A pretty one-year-old Nigerian girl has amazed netizens on popular app, TikTok with her dancing skills

Her parents played a clip from their traditional wedding and the bold little girl showcased her dance skills

Dressed in a fine flay skirt, she twisted her body and danced in line with the beat of the traditional music

The internet has been buzzing after a heartwarming video of a little girl dancing surfaced.

The doting parents of the little girl had played a clip from their traditional wedding for the little girl to watch.

Little girl shows off dance moves Photo Credit: @nessajehu/TikTok

Surprisingly, she got so excited and turned the living room into a dance hall. The happy girl danced so boldly and her father filmed her in action.

While sharing the video via TikTok @nessajehu, the parents of the little girl revealed that she was dancing to their traditional wedding video.

"12 months old baby dancing to the parents traditional marriage video. She really wish she was born then", nessajehu said.

Social media reactions

@faizaesohe said:

"Is her dancing steps for me."

@stacubrian added:

"This girl na born dancer. Just a little coaching and supervision so she will go places."

@berrypearls1234 reacted:

"This baby is too sharp for her age. so beautiful to watch.plz, spray her money biko."

@succexxphil wrote:

"Please register our baby in a dance class."

@user8766295217087 added:

"This girl will kill me ooo."

@eu_snipes30 stated:

"Omo, This baby na ancestor o."

Watch the video below:

Little boy in pampers dances to Amapiano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cute little boy impressed netizens on the popular app, TikTok, with his spectacular moves.

A trending clip shared via the video-sharing app showed the little boy dancing amazingly to the delight of fans. Dressed in only pampers, the little boy moved his body in line with the Amapiano beat and netizens hailed him via the comments section.

Amapiano is a pleasant style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. @chrissiejay8 wrote: "Great dancer and he has good memory am sure he saw the vid of the challenge. He's a clever boy."

Source: Legit.ng