A lady who is a talented dancer used accurate steps to celebrate her victory after successfully grauating from school

In the video posted on TikTok by Realjcboss, the beautiful lady showed off her amazing ability to dance in public

While she danced, people watched her in amazement as another young man and lady joined her in the celebration

The video of a lady who danced to celebrate her graduation from school, has gone viral on TikTok.

She danced so well that everyone arround could not take their eyes off her as she displayed amazing waist moves.

The lady's waist dance has gone viral online. Photo credit: TikTok/@realjcboss2.

In the TikTok video posted on November 5 by Realjcboss, the lady jumped to the dance floor with a lot of agressive energy.

Video of a Nigerian graduate dancing in public

Her first set of dance steps were punctuated with a handkerchief which she waved in the air as she danced.

She then changed her steps with the speed of light as she went into waist dance that immediately attracted everyone.

Two other good dancers came on stage but they clearly could not match the energy displayed by the lady who emerged the star dancer.

Their dance was in celebration of their successful graduation from school.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Classiqueblisss said:

"Only them know wetin Their eyes don see for the school na why them dey dance with all their last power."

@Nduka DeYoung Pablo said:

"I will leave this comment here so that whenever someone likes it, I can come back and watch it."

@princekg commented:

"Mummie you sabi joor. Double engine."

@uchennasunday386 said:

"This girl is a very good dancer, and I love her already."

@Caroline Olawale said:

"This is my dance by next year, for it's my turn to be a graduate in Jesus name."

@BNXN_JNR said:

"One day I will come out like this in flying colors."

Girl dances accurately to celebrate her graduation

