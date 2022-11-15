A beautiful bride in high heels despite having a tall height has stirred massive reactions on TikTok

In a video that has been going viral, the bride walked out majestically as many guests gathered around her

Many social media users were amazed that at how beautiful the young lady is on her wedding day

A short video shared by a lady, @queenlatifa718, has shown the moment a tall bride in a beautiful traditional attire wowed the crowd with her elegant walk.

As the bride walked to the centre of the crowd like a model on a runway, a woman serving as the event's MC seemed to be hyping her.

Many people said that she is looks amazing. Photo source: TikTok/@queenlatifa718

Source: UGC

Tall bride in heels

Her henna tattoos were perfectly done on her legs in a way that made people think she was putting on black socks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her high heels, the lady strutted like the queen that she is. Her height dwarfed most people that were around her. She also danced with much grace.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Firstlady said:

"Forgot the socks!This bride na complete package height,shape face Haba she’s too fine."

cynthiadennis10 said:

"She’s beautiful."

Queen_Sheedat said:

"It is henna oooo ppl not socks ...habba."

Edo said:

"Jokes apart this lady is very very beautiful."

Noussy_noor said:

"See how tall the bride is, is the socks for me."

Bossbaby said:

"She’s tall and with the heel see her walkings."

Odo said:

"See us, we the tallest like wearing high heels."

naaodeheokailey said:

"So is it force to wear heels cos she's already tall."

userBilkiss said:

"This is mi on ma wedding day, the height only."

Akosua Uwen said:

"OMG the heels are giving , what a beautiful bride."

seyifrosh7 said:

"So nobody is talking about the people on the roof."

Lady in heels danced beside pool

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @chidinma06.6, shared a video showing the moment she got the attention of many at a party as she danced in her high heels.

Standing at the edge of a pool, the lady danced with so much energy as if she was not so close to water. Many feared she might fall.

Ladies who were watching her dance were equally scared on her behalf. The TikTok video showed a lady in front of the dancer looking in amazement.

Source: Legit.ng